Parents: Your kids can still sign up for golf camp, junior tour this summer

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

May 12, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

Good news, parents: Your kids can work on their golf game, get outdoors and stay safe thanks to GreatLIFE’s adjusted approach to junior golf camps and the GreatLIFE Junior Tour.

“These things are still happening,” vice president of golf Jason Sudenga said. “We’ve made some modifications to make sure kids can still get to enjoy these experiences while limiting their exposure to others.”

Junior golf camps used to be capped at 36 players. That now has been cut to 18, and the golfers will be split into groups of no more than six, based on age and ability.

“That will keep us to groups of under 10 and make it easier for social distancing,” Sudenga said. “Otherwise, everything about the camps will be the same.”

Camps are offered for age 8 through 17, beginners through advanced players. Those younger than 8 might be a fit if they have golfed before and are able to focus for the 3.5-hour program.

“We’ll talk about every aspect of golf,” Sudenga said. “It starts with rules and etiquette. On the driving range, we’ve got them spaced out well, and we practice safety. We’ll go through putting, chipping, pitching, full swing with your irons and woods, and then we take them out on the golf course.”

The camps run either Tuesday through Friday or Monday through Thursday and conclude with a tournament. Click here to learn more.

“Our golf courses this season have been packed with kids, so we want to make sure people know these camps are still happening and are a great way for them to be outside and improve their game,” Sudenga said. “We’re excited about the smaller group format and feel it’s a safe way we can run these events while still continuing to practice all the same safety measures on the course that we ask all our golfers to follow.”

The GreatLIFE Junior Tour also is still on for the 2020 season with adjustments.

“Instead of doing a shotgun start, we’ll do tee times for all players,” Sudenga said. “So when they sign up, we’ll issue a tee time three days in advance.”

The 10-event tour starts May 26 at Willow Run and concludes July 21 with the championship at Bakker Crossing. It’s open to GreatLIFE members and non-members, as are the junior golf camps.

The tour has four divisions: 12 and younger, which plays off the family tees; 13-15; 16-18; and a college division. To learn more, click here.

If you have any questions about this season’s golf programs for kids, reach out to Jason Sudenga at Jason.Sudenga@joingreatlife.com.