Pavilion unveils dinosaur-themed climbing structure

Nov. 27, 2020

Kids and families can explore tunnels and caves, and navigate bridges and slides as part of the largest indoor climbing structure in Sioux Falls, which opened this week at the Washington Pavilion.

The one-of-a-kind Prehistoric Adventure Center is the single largest exhibit addition to the Kirby Science Discovery Center since its opening in 1999.

It’s two stories high, with four levels, and extends 18 feet into the air. While climbing, visitors can learn about dinosaurs, earth science, paleontology and fitness.

“The climber offers floor-to-ceiling fun and learning for kids of all ages,” Darrin Smith, Washington Pavilion president and CEO, said in a statement.

“After two years of planning and preparation, we are thrilled to present the biggest indoor climbing structure in Sioux Falls. This is another example of the value we have been placing in continuously updating and renovating the Kirby Science Discovery Center into a world-class museum.”

The Washington Pavilion, in partnership with the David B. Jones Foundation and fourth-floor sponsor Sanford Health, created the climber to promote physical activity as well as provide education on dinosaurs.

Visitors enter through a tunnel of dinosaur bones and explore passageways on four levels. They crawl through crates, discover caves and climb numerous corridors in a quest to reach the top of the towering structure.

Kids can glide back to the floor on a 7-foot turbo tube slide or race a friend down on side-by-side slides.

More than a dozen interactive features include telescopes, puzzles and talk tubes that mimic dinosaur roars.

The new addition to the Kirby Science Discovery Center will complement the third-floor Dinosaur Discovery paleontology exhibits, as well as the health- and wellness-themed HealthQuest by Sanford and the Scheels Rock Wall on the fourth floor.

“We are so grateful to our tremendous sponsors and partners who so generously help us deliver our mission to this community,” said Kerri DeGraff, chief business development officer. “David B. Jones Foundation has provided support for this specific exhibit, and Sanford Health is the sponsor of the fourth floor dedicated to health and wellness. Without their commitments, this incredible new and unique climber wouldn’t have been possible.”

The Pavilion is running a holiday special on annual memberships, starting at $4.79 per month.