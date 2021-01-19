JAN. 19, 2021

People You Should Know features new hires, promotions and awards involving top executives and organizations. For consideration, email jodi@siouxfalls.business. Guaranteed placement is provided only to partners of SiouxFalls.Business.

Eide Bailly

Brent Impecoven, a senior manager in the audit department of Eide Bailly, has been named to the University of South Dakota’s 30 Under 30 alumni list. Impecoven has been with the firm for almost eight years, working with clients in the construction and manufacturing industries. At USD, he received his bachelor’s degree in accounting in 2013 and his Master of Professional Accountancy in 2014.

TSP Inc.

Brian Johnson has been named director of architecture at TSP Inc. In the newly created position, Johnson will focus on strategic, firmwide design and creative initiatives at the multidisciplinary architectural and engineering firm. Johnson joined TSP as a senior architect in January 2020, working out of the Rapid City office. He specializes in health care design, and his portfolio also encompasses K-12 education, recreation, civic and defense work. In 2020, Johnson received Evidence-based Design Accreditation & Certification through The Center for Health Design, and he also is a LEED Green Associate. Johnson is a board member with AIA South Dakota.

Association of Fundraising Professionals, South Dakota Chapter

The Association of Fundraising Professionals, South Dakota Chapter, has elected officers for its board of directors: president, Tracy Pardy, Horizon Health Foundation; president elect, Dzenan Berberovic, Avera and Avera Foundation; vice president, Beth Massa, South Dakota Community Foundation; treasurer, Rick Weber, Children’s Home Society; past president, Sandra McNeely, Abbey Group Ltd.

New board members are Staci Miller, Sanford Underground Research Facility Foundation; Leslie Morrow, Alzheimer’s Association South Dakota; Val Simpson, Black Hills Energy; Danita Simons, Western Dakota Technical Institute; and Kellyna Warnke, University of South Dakota Foundation.

CorTrust Bank

CorTrust Bank has promoted Paula Brown to senior vice president/loan officer. Brown joined CorTrust nine years ago and serves on the commercial lending team. She has three decades of banking experience.

Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire

The Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire has elected officers for its board of directors: president, Tom Jarding, Jarding Construction; first vice president, Jon Beatch, Beatch Construction; second vice president, Doug Top, Top Construction; associate vice president, Will DeWitt, Kwik Kerb; secretary, Justin Driscoll, Driscoll Construction; treasurer, Jerry Cook, Audio Video Integrations.

New directors are Tom DeHaven, CorTrust Mortgage; Jim Dunham, Jim Dunham & Associates; Daniel Glammeier, Glammeier Homes; Joel Ingle, C-Lemme Cos.; Sabrina Meierhenry, Land Title Guaranty; Ruth Ann Scott, The Living Door; and Craig Wynia, Jeren Homes.

Cory Hjellming, Hjellming Construction Co., will serve as a new national delegate.

Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls

Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls has added eight broker associates.

Braulio Reynoza has joined his wife, Nancy, on the Reynoza Real Estate team. He previously worked as an electrician apprentice at Muth Electric.

Alex Odland is with the Tony Bachman Group. He previously worked in customer service at Scheels and is attending the University of Sioux Falls, where he studies business administration and marketing.

Erik Meyer has joined the Allen Edge Real Estate Team.

Kristi Vander Waal is with Matthew Fisher Homes.

Erick Johnson, who also works full time as a production team lead at Daktronics.

Jamie Willard.

Matt Ellerbrock.

Kya Kleinwolterink.

South Dakota Multi-Housing Association

The South Dakota Multi-Housing Association has elected officers: chair, Todd Hollan, NWE Management, Rapid City; vice chair, Jill Madsen, Bender Midwest Properties; secretary, Linda Dunham, Solutions Property Management; treasurer, Julie Redlin, Rainbow International of Sioux Falls; past chair, Amy Ibis, Vantis Commercial.

Reappointed board members are Jody Bjornebo, Elevate Living; Kristie Miller, Costello Cos.; and Angie Munce, Keez Property Management. Josh Day of Lloyd Property Management was appointed to fill a vacant seat.