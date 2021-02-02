FEB. 2, 2021

People You Should Know features new hires, promotions and awards involving top executives and organizations. For consideration, email jodi@siouxfalls.business. Guaranteed placement is provided only to partners of SiouxFalls.Business.

The First National Bank in Sioux Falls

Mark Wallace has joined The First National Bank in Sioux Falls as a personal banker at the downtown branch.

The First National Bank in Sioux Falls has promoted eight staff members:

Bob Baker, director of corporate affairs, to senior vice president.

Todd Van Den Bosch, ag banker, to vice president.

Jason Long, ag banker, to vice president.

Levi Parker, personal trust officer, to assistant vice president.

Derek Simonsen, business banker, to assistant vice president.

Chris Spielmann, systems manager, to assistant vice president.

Sarah Gaul, project manager, to officer.

Erik Ustad, investment analyst, to officer.

Sanford Health

Manny Ohonme, founder of Samaritan’s Feet and champion for global health, has been named chair of the Sanford International Board. Gary Hall Jr., Olympic gold medalist and type 1 diabetes advocate, will serve as vice chair. New board members are Erin Fujimoto, the co-founder and head of merchandising for worldwide clothing company Tommy John, and Micah Aberson, executive vice president of Sanford Health. Sanford International Board members are involved in the guidance, direction, oversight and promotion of Sanford’s global efforts to improve the human condition, which includes the oversight of Sanford World Clinic.

Sanford POWER Golf Academy

The Sanford POWER Golf Academy has hired LPGA member and teaching professional Sara Detlefsen as a full-time golf instructor. Detlefsen has competed on the LPGA’s Symetra Tour since 2016 and is a Class A member of the LPGA’s teaching and club professionals division. Her instructional career began on a volunteer basis with the First Tee of the Twin Cities in 2011. Since then, her teaching highlights include being invited to teach with the LPGA’s Leadership Academy, Girls Golf Academy and the ANNIKA Foundation’s Share My Passion Clinic.

Ballard Spahr

Ballard Spahr received a 100 percent rating in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s corporate equality index, which measures corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. This is the fourth year in a row the national law firm, which has an office in Sioux Falls, has received a perfect rating, which recognizes the firm’s benefits and protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees and their families. By satisfying all of the criteria, Ballard Spahr earned the designation of a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas

Shannon Bacon has joined the Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas as the health equity manager. This new position is responsible for leading community health centers in an upstream movement in health care, identifying populations, needs and trends that may impact outcomes, health care experiences and cost of care through analysis of social risk factors. Bacon also will build community and state partnerships that help overcome barriers to health care access in the Dakotas. Most recently, Bacon spent seven years at the American Cancer Society working to improve cancer prevention and screening through strategic collaborations with health care partners in North Dakota.

The Event Company

For the second year in a row, The Event Company LLC has been recognized by LUXlife Magazine as a Global Hospitality Award winner. It was named Best Social & Virtual Event Design & Production Company in the United States.

Fresh Produce

Tom Bates, a graphic designer at Fresh Produce, competed in AIGA’s annual Command X live design competition. Only six designers were selected from hundreds of applicants. The designers were given one week to complete one creative brief and one day for a second design. Bates has been working at the Sioux Falls advertising agency since June 2019 when he started as a design intern.

Insight Marketing Design

Insight Marketing Design has received three additional MarCom Awards for its work with clients on top of the four platinum, two gold and one honorable mention awards that were announced earlier.

Lake Area Tech College: platinum for a viewbook.

Reaves Buildings: platinum for a brochure.

Talon Development: gold for identity package/business cards.

Realtors Association of the Sioux Empire

Logan Penfield has joined the Realtors Association of the Sioux Empire Inc. as the government affairs director. Penfield worked in Sen. Mike Rounds’ office in Washington, D.C., where he spent six years in various positions, most recently as subcommittee staff director.

Reliabank

Reliabank has been named the Watertown Area Family Business of the Year by the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Prairie Family Business Association. The Johnson family was recognized for 100 years of continuing success as a family business. Reliabank is in its third generation of family owners and has nine locations across eastern South Dakota.

South Eastern Development Foundation

The South Eastern Development Foundation board of directors has elected officers: president, Ryan Boschee, Great Western Bank; vice president, Eric DeHaan, Woltman Group; secretary/treasurer, Keith Thompson, Koch Hazard Architects.

Marcus Mahlen of NAI Sioux Falls has joined the board of directors.