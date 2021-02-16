FEB. 16, 2021

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

People You Should Know features new hires, promotions and awards involving top executives and organizations. For consideration, email jodi@siouxfalls.business. Guaranteed placement is provided only to partners of SiouxFalls.Business.

JDS Industries

JDS Industries has hired Nate Kerkvliet as an e-commerce developer. Kerkvliet’s experience includes working for two years as a software developer. He served for seven years in the South Dakota Air National Guard as an F1-6 avionics technician.

Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls

Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls has added eight broker associates.

Kayla Corner, who also works as an education assistant in the West Central School District.

Carrie Randazzo.

Thomas Swanson has joined the BB Realty Group. He’s also a senior buyer at Raven Industries.

Myron Trejo, who also is a supervisor at the U.S. Postal Service.

Elissa Wiese has joined The Allen Edge Team.

Brooke Bennett.

Sarah Bezdicek.

Tara Weiland.

Security National Bank of South Dakota

Security National Bank of South Dakota has promoted two staff members.

Shaniah Ellis has been named branch manager of the West 26th Street location. Ellis has worked at Security National Bank for five years, starting out as a personal banker before being promoted to assistant branch manager at the South Louise Avenue office.

Nolan Clarke will replace Ellis as the assistant branch manager. Clarke has been a personal banker at Security National Bank for nearly three years and previously served as a property manager with Goldmark.

Van Buskirk Cos.

After more than 15 years in marketing and advertising, Mike Knudson has joined Van Buskirk Cos. as a licensed commercial real estate broker.