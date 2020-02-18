FEB. 18, 2020

People You Should Know features new hires, promotions and awards involving top executives and organizations. For consideration, email jodi@siouxfalls.business. Guaranteed placement is provided only to partners of SiouxFalls.Business.

The First National Bank in Sioux Falls

The First National Bank in Sioux Falls has added two staff members.

Sam Minor is an ag banker at the Flandreau location. He has worked in the ag industry for much of his life.

Steven Miller is an estate settlement specialist with the wealth management team in downtown Sioux Falls.

The First National Bank in Sioux Falls has promoted 16 staff members.

Joe Dylla, trust specialty services and legal compliance manager, to vice president.

Kimball James, retirement plans manager, to vice president.

Josh Kayser, ag banker, to vice president.

Tonya Kruger, wealth management quality assurance supervisor, to vice president.

Paul Renken, ag banker, to vice president.

Kelsey Stevens, wealth management operations manager, to vice president.

Amanda Buttemeier, compliance analyst, to assistant vice president.

Sabrina Degen, internal auditor, to assistant vice president.

Carla Harris, Flandreau branch manager, to assistant vice president.

Somboon Jaiharn-Hamel, institutional trust officer, to assistant vice president.

Jon Olson, personal trust officer, to assistant vice president.

LeAnn Widman, treasury team leader, to assistant vice president.

Stephen Lewis, fiduciary risk specialist, to officer.

Stephen O’Neil, Arrowhead branch manager, to officer.

Chris Spielmann, systems manager, to officer.

Susie Strande, deposit operations supervisor, to officer.

Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas

Dr. Robin Landwehr has joined Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas as the behavioral health and substance use disorder program manager. She is a licensed professional clinical counselor and most recently served as the behavioral health director at Spectra Health in North Dakota.

Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas has promoted two staff members in its Sioux Falls office.

Lori Dumke is the new director of clinical and quality services.

Dani Gullickson is the new event and operations manager. She has been with CHAD for five years.

Expansion Capital Group

For the second year in a row, Arizent has named Expansion Capital Group among the Best Places to Work in Financial Technology in 2020. ECG was selected out of hundreds of companies nationwide for its high-scoring workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, demographics and survey of overall employee experience.

FastSigns

FastSigns of Sioux Falls was recognized as a top-performing center with the company. Owners Sam and Shelli Ryman received the Pinnacle Club Award, which is given to centers ranked 26th to 125th in sales volume between Oct. 1, 2018, and Sept. 30, 2019. The FastSigns network has more than 700 locations.

First Premier Investment Services

Ryan Miller has joined First Premier Investment Services as an investment adviser. Miller has 12 years of experience in brokerage services. He is FINRA series 7/66 certified and has insurance licenses.

Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls

Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls has added three broker associates.

Jon Hoffman has joined his wife, Michelle Hoffman, to create The Hoffman Group. Hoffman, who also works as an armed security contractor, has extensive experience with construction and insurance adjustments from previous careers.

Matt Leedom previously worked with Re/Max.

Alissa Sweets previously worked with a different broker. She has been licensed since March 2019.

Mud Mile Communications/Adrenaline Sports Marketing

Mud Mile Communications has received international W3 Awards from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts. It received silver awards for a mini-documentary and a video narrative for the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. Adrenaline Sports Marketing, a division of Mud Mile and partnership with Adwerks, received a silver award for its work with the North Dakota State University football team. That mini-documentary, “The Harvest of Our Success,” also won a regional Emmy in the category of sports photographer for Nate Burdine, director of photography, and Brad Dumke, photojournalist.

Paulsen

Grace Johnson has joined Paulsen as creative services manager. Johnson previously was a recruiter with gpac, specializing in placing professionals in companies within the ag industry.

Well365

Trisha Dohn, owner and CEO of Well365, has been chosen to speak at the National Wellness Institute’s National Wellness Conference, which will be held in July in Orlando, Fla.