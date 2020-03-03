MARCH 3, 2020

People You Should Know features new hires, promotions and awards involving top executives and organizations.

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee has announced its leadership for the Sioux Falls market.

Matt Heldenbrand: District store director, overseeing store managers at Empire, Kiwanis, and 10th and Cleveland.

Mark Lammers: Store director, South Minnesota Avenue.

Kristi Masterson: Store director, Marion Road.

Dale Mitchell: Store director, Cliff Avenue.

Collin Venenga: Store director, Sycamore Avenue.

Kevin Baumhover: Store manager, Empire.

Nic Hoch: Store manager, Kiwanis Avenue.

Andy Sutton and Jason Beal: Store managers, 10th and Cleveland.

Johnson, Janklow, Abdallah & Reiter LLP

Johnson, Janklow, Abdallah & Reiter LLP has been named South Dakota Law Firm of the Year by Benchmark Litigation. The award is given to the top litigation law firm in each state based on eight months of research conducted in 2019. This is the third consecutive year the firm has won the award.

KLJ

Paul Knofczynski has joined KLJ as a transportation engineer. Knofczynski, a licensed professional engineer, previously worked with the South Dakota Department of Transportation. During his tenure there, he worked as a road design engineer, consultant manager, plans review/specifications engineer, bid letting engineer, engineering supervisor, project identification coordinator and quality management/value engineer. He also has military leadership experience.

Make-A-Wish South Dakota

Make-A-Wish South Dakota has promoted two staff members.

Joe Evenson, program services director, to senior director program services.

Kerry Pollema, volunteer and outreach director, to senior director volunteers and communications/marketing. Pollema recently was awarded the credential and designation of CVA, or certified in volunteer administration.

MarketBeat

MarketBeat has hired Dave Parkinson as its strategy and business development lead. Parkinson has more than 15 years of experience in the lead generation and digital media industries. He is also the co-founder of Salt Lake City-based Adduco Media.

Marsh & McLennan Agency

Jan Fenske, a client advocate at Marsh & McLennan Agency, has been awarded the inaugural Jeff Scherschlight Service Excellence award. The award was designed to celebrate the efforts of non-sales-level colleagues.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy has been named one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. The company was chosen for its culture of ethics, its corporate compliance program, leadership, governance and reputation, among other attributes.

Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship

The Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship board of directors has elected officers: chair, Kurt Loudenback, Grand Prairie Foods; vice president, William Anderson, The First National Bank in Sioux Falls; secretary/treasurer, Matt Paulson, MarketBeat and Startup Sioux Falls; and past chair, Karla Santi, Blend Interactive. New board members are Allie Hartzler of the city of Sioux Falls; Steve Watson, ISG Inc.; and Mike Ridder, Blueprint Business Advisory.