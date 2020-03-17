MARCH 17, 2020

People You Should Know features new hires, promotions and awards involving top executives and organizations.

POET

Amber Unser has joined POET as the vice president of people and culture and serves as part of the executive leadership team. Unser previously served as the manufacturing operations strategic human resource leader for window and door manufacturer Marvin, which has a staff of 6,000.

CorTrust Mortgage

Scot Namanny has joined CorTrust Mortgage as a mortgage loan originator. Namanny has 14 years of experience in the industry.

First Premier Bank

First Premier Bank has hired Tom Pfeifer as retail area manager. Pfeifer, who has 17 years of experience in the financial industry, oversees five branches in the bank’s Sioux Falls market area.

Michael McKnight

Attorney Michael McKnight, who is retiring March 31 from the practice of law and Boyce Law Firm, will continue to work as a mediator and arbitrator in an independent practice. McKnight worked at Boyce for 34 years, becoming well-versed in administrative law, employment law, workers’ compensation and alternative dispute resolution.

Sioux Empire United Way

The Sioux Empire United Way board has elected new officers: chair, Marie Fredrickson, U.S. Bank; first vice chair, Chris Kray, Scheels; second vice chair, Brenda Kibbe, Citi; secretary/treasurer, Randy Knecht, Journey Group; and past chair, Dr. Dan Heinemann, Sanford Health.

Division representatives include campaign chair, Joel Sylvester, Five Star Call Centers; campaign vice chair, Brian Bird, NorthWestern Energy; community impact chair, Jeff Strand, Eide Bailly LLP; community impact vice chair, Angie Hillestad, Eide Bailly LLP; and marketing chair, Kate Kotzea, Click Rain.

New board members are Miles Beacom, First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard; Jeremy Bill, Sammons Financial Group; Kim Burma, Midco; Melissa O’Hara, The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society; Monie Siemonsma, Siemonsma Electric LLC; and Mike Townsend, KELOLAND Media Group.

South Dakota Advertising Federation

During the annual Addy awards, the South Dakota Advertising Federation also presented its annual awards to recognize professionals for excellence in their field.

Vernon Brown, vice president of marketing and community relations at SDN Communications, received the Silver Medal Award. Brown joined the SDN staff in 2002 after working for a dozen years as a reporter at KELOLAND-TV. He also served for eight years on the Sioux Falls City Council.

Clara Jacob, creative director, writer and content strategist at Paulsen, received the Creative Legacy Award. She has worked in the industry for more than 30 years in New York, Minneapolis, St. Louis and Sioux Falls, including time at Insight Marketing Design and HenkinSchultz.

Eric Vasgaard, who has served in a variety of positions with the organization, including two terms as president, received the Heart of SDAF.

