APRIL 14, 2020

People You Should Know

Avera Health

Dzenan Berberovic has been named the chief philanthropy officer for Avera Health. Berberovic started at Avera in 2017 as the foundation executive director for Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center. Before that, he served in successive leadership roles for the University of South Dakota Foundation, culminating as executive director for principal giving. He is credentialed by CFRE International as a certified fundraising executive.

Paulsen

Megan Smith has joined Paulsen as a media specialist. After graduating from USD last year, she worked as a marketing intern at Sanford Health.

Southeast Technical Institute

Southeast Technical Institute has added four faculty members.

Dr. Emily Stahl will teach in the veterinary technician program, which launches in the fall. Stahl is a mixed-animal veterinarian who graduated from Iowa State University, College of Veterinary Medicine, in 2016. Before that, she studied dairy science and animal science at South Dakota State University for her bachelor’s degree. She has experience working with producers and pet owners.

Marcia Jensen will teach dental assisting, which is a new academic program starting in the fall. She has been practicing dental hygiene for more than 25 years. At one point in her career, she also taught dental assisting at Western Iowa Technical Community College. She also will serve as the department head of the new program at Southeast Tech.

Lynn Heath will teach diagnostic medical sonography. Heath has been with Sanford Women’s Health/MFM for the past 17 years as a high-risk sonographer.

Megan Solberg will be a licensed practical nursing instructor. Solberg has worked in a hospital setting and in community health. Last year, she received her Master of Science in Nursing, with a focus in clinical nurse leadership, from Morningside College.