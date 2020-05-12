0 shares Share

People You Should Know features new hires, promotions and awards involving top executives and organizations. For consideration, email jodi@siouxfalls.business. Guaranteed placement is provided only to partners of SiouxFalls.Business.

Augustana University

Augustana University has named Anissa Goehring as its inaugural director of the Master of Business Administration degree program. She also will serve as an assistant professor. Goehring has graduate degrees in project management, leadership, business administration and education. She also is completing a doctorate in education, specializing in leadership in higher education. Goehring’s experience includes creating an undergraduate degree in project management at Bellevue University. Goehring built the program with the goal of seeking accreditation with the Project Management Institute. She took this same approach at her most recent institution in Washington state.

The First National Bank in Sioux Falls

The First National Bank in Sioux Falls has promoted two staff members.

Bryant Henderson is a wealth adviser and officer. He previously served as a client service associate with the First National Wealth Management Team.

Justin Zandstra is a business banker and officer. After three years as a credit analyst, he now will work with business banking customers at the Benson Road branch.

ACLU

Adam Jorgensen has been named digital media associate for the ACLU of South Dakota, North Dakota and Wyoming. Jorgensen joined the ACLU in 2017 as a communications associate. Before that, he served as president of Sioux Falls Pride, worked as the communications and development coordinator at NARAL Pro-Choice South Dakota and led volunteers at Sanford Health Hospice in South Dakota and Minnesota.

Arete Wealth Management

For the fourth year in a row, Arete Wealth Management has been featured in InvestmentNews’ Top Independent Broker-Dealer rankings. Most notable was its No. 1 overall ranking among 133 firms in private placement revenue and No. 7 in alternative investment revenue. In the category for firms with fewer than 250 representatives, Arete ranked No. 1 for alternative investment revenue and No. 2 for total revenue. The Sioux Falls office is managed by Dennis Thurman, who has specialized in high-net-worth private equity, real estate and venture capital private placements since 2005.

NAI Sioux Falls

NAI Sioux Falls has hired four new staff members.

Amanda Tolzin is a market research analyst/ broker associate. She is a 2019 graduate of South Dakota State University with a bachelor’s degree in ag science.

Matthew Bruxvoort is an assistant property manager. He also works at the Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship. He is a 2019 graduate of SDSU, majoring in economics.

Tony Minnert has joined the property management team as an electrician.

Nathan Walker has joined the property management team as an HVAC and plumbing specialist.

Paulsen

Melisa Goss has joined Paulsen as a content writer. Previously, Goss was a senior creative coordinator at Midco and copywriter at Lawrence & Schiller. She was a fellow with The Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting in 2013, spending several months in Cambodia learning and reporting on human trafficking.

Thrivent Financial

Mark Schlueter, a wealth adviser with Thrivent Financial, has received the 2019 Voices in Philanthropy Award from InFaith Community Foundation in Minneapolis. He is one of 58 financial professionals nationwide to be recognized for helping clients put their values and charitable goals into action. Selection was based on total outright and deferred charitable gifts made by Schlueter’s clients through InFaith in 2019. These gifts support a variety of local, national and global charities, following each client’s wishes.