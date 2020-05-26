MAY 26, 2020

People You Should Know features new hires, promotions and awards involving top executives and organizations.

Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center

Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center has been named by Becker’s Healthcare to the 2020 list of 100 Great Hospitals in America. The hospitals included on this list have been recognized nationally for excellence in clinical care, patient outcomes and staff and physician satisfaction. These institutions have achieved advanced accreditation and certification in several specialties. The list also includes industry innovators that have sparked trends in health care technology, hospital management and patient satisfaction.

Marsh & McLennan Agency

Chris DeSchepper, a client advocate for Marsh & McLennan Agency, has received the Region V 2020 Insurance Professional of the Year award from the International Association of Insurance Professionals.

AE2S

Jacob Wahle has joined AE2S as an electrical engineer-in-training. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from South Dakota State University this spring.

Hartford Chamber of Commerce/Hartford Area Development Foundation

Gabriel Steinmeyer, a South Dakota native, has been hired as the director for the Hartford Chamber of Commerce and Hartford Area Development Foundation. Steinmeyer’s experience includes serving as the director of workforce development for the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce in Nebraska, the director of economic development for the city of Neligh, Neb., and the regional coordinator for development at BGA Management America in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Hegg Realtors

Hegg Realtors has added five broker associates.

Melanie Sheffler comes from an agriculture and equestrian line of work.

Claudia Diaz has joined the @ Home Team. Diaz has a background in the design industry.

Jackie Mayo, Beau Carpenter and Josh Rome have joined The Tyler Goff Group. Rome achieved his South Dakota real estate license in 2015 and has a background in the credit card and banking industry.

R&P Group

Bruce Cooey has been named CEO of R&P Group, an executive search firm in the fintech, payments and card industry. Most recently, Cooey was a principal at Keystone Search, a national executive search firm focusing on senior leadership for privately held, high-growth companies. Before that, he served as vice president of business development for MetaBank. Cooey joined MetaBank following nine years in consumer lending, overseeing operations, compliance and developed an online lending platform. Amy DeBerg, R&P Group’s founder, will remain as chair of the board of directors. She will maintain an active day-to-day role leading search operations and strategy.