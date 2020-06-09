People You Should Know

JUNE 9, 2020

Augustana University

Augustana University has named Peter Folliard as the inaugural dean of the School of Music. Folliard joined Augustana in 2017 as the conductor of the Augustana Orchestra. He also leads Studio 47, Augustana’s recording studio. Folliard holds undergraduate degrees in music education and instrumental performance from the University of North Texas, master’s degrees in instrumental performance and conducting from the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University and a Doctor of Musical Arts in orchestral conducting from the Eastman School of Music. Folliard served in the Air Force and conducted several groups in the U.S. Air Force Bands program. He was offered a teaching assistantship accompanied with a full scholarship to study at the Eastman School of Music with master pedagogue Neil Varon. There, he also held the position of Eastman conducting fellow with the Rochester Philharmonic. Before coming to Augustana, he served at the Crane School of Music at the State University of New York at Potsdam, where he served as interim director of orchestras.

Aspen Arboriculture Solutions

Sam Kezar, owner of Aspen Arboriculture Solutions, has received the designation of Registered Consulting Arborist through the American Society of Consulting Arborists. Kezar also has Board Certified Master Arborist certification through the International Society of Arboriculture.

Children’s Home Society

Children’s Home Society has appointed Karl Jegeris as director of collaborative excellence. This is a new position for CHS that will provide leadership and guidance in the areas of strategy, program development and enhanced client outcomes. Jegeris comes to CHS from the Rapid City Police Department where he has served for 24 years, most recently as chief of police.

First Premier Bank

First Premier Bank has hired two staff members.

Natasha Christensen is the branch manager of the Sycamore Avenue location. Christensen has more than 10 years of banking and finance experience.

Chase Hewer is a relationship banking officer. Hewer has more than 12 years of financial services experience and joined Premier Bankcard in 2008.

PINstudios

Thadeus Giedd has joined PINstudios, a video and photography company that is a division of Pinnacle Productions. Giedd is the company’s brand manager and strategist.

South Dakota State Medical Association

Dr. Benjamin C. Aaker of Brandon has been chosen as president of the South Dakota State Medical Association. Aaker is an emergency medicine physician who practices in Yankton. Other members of the board of directors are president elect, Dr. Kara Dahl of Aberdeen; vice president, Dr. Lucio Margallo II of Mitchell; secretary/treasurer, Dr. Jennifer Tinguely of Sioux Falls; immediate past president, Dr. Robert Summerer of Madison; at-large directors, Dr. Susan Anderson of Sioux Falls, Dr. Jesse Barondeau of Mitchell and Dr. Heather Preuss of Hot Springs; policy council chair, Dr. Denise Hanisch of Centerville; SDSMA delegate to the American Medical Association, Dr. Mary Carpenter of Winner; and SDSMA alternate delegate to the AMA, Dr. Robert Allison of Pierre.

South Eastern Council of Governments

Kevin Smith of AE2S has been elected chair of the board of directors for the South Eastern Council of Governments. Other officers are vice chair, John Prescott of the city of Vermillion, and secretary/treasurer, Dan Hindbjorgen of Hegg Realtors.