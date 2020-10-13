OCT. 13, 2020

People You Should Know features new hires, promotions and awards involving top executives and organizations.

Augustana University

Carolyn Ly-Donovan, an assistant professor of sociology at Augustana University, has been chosen to represent the university and the state of South Dakota as an Educational Network for Active Civic Transformation, or ENACT, faculty fellow. She will travel to the Ethics Center at Brandeis University in June 2021 for a multiday institute. Ly-Donovan and Augustana will offer an ENACT course for students to learn through direct engagement to advance their chosen issues. They will travel to the state capital, meet with and lobby legislators, strategize with organizations and create outreach materials. The class will be offered within the first two years of Ly-Donovan attending the institute and a second time within four years.

Dakota State University/TSP

A Dakota State University building has received LEED Silver certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. The 31,300-square-foot Beacom Institute of Technology is the first South Dakota Office of the State Engineer project to receive the award after being designed under the newest sustainability guidelines. TSP designed the Beacom Institute of Technology in partnership with SmithGroup. LEED, which is an acronym for Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design, provides a point system to score “green” building design and construction. It includes five basic areas: sustainable sites, water efficiency, energy and atmosphere, materials and resources, and indoor environmental quality.

Alternative HRD

Gail Anderson has joined Alternative HRD as a human resources consultant. She has worked in HR for two decades in northwest Iowa, serving Demco Manufacturing and then Aventure Staffing for the past 14 years. Anderson has experience in setting up HR departments for smaller employers and in addition to recruiting has worked with performance management, benefits, employee relations and conflict management.

Ballard Spahr

Ballard Spahr attorneys Mary Akkerman, Joshua Brown and Daniel Fritz and paralegal Elizabeth Yarman have been recognized by the law firm for their pro bono contributions. The Philadelphia-based firm recognized lawyers from each of its 14 offices. The Sioux Falls team began advocating in 2019 on behalf of a 91-year-old woman with dementia and physical infirmities whose son fraudulently conveyed the deed to her farm for his benefit. They spent more than 500 hours advocating for the client to get her home back, recently reaching a settlement agreement.

Caliber Creative

Elle Nemitz has joined Caliber Creative as a graphic designer. She has a background in design and marketing.

Epicosity

Epicosity has made Chris Kappen a partner and promoted him to chief operating officer. Kapen joined the advertising agency in 2011 as a marketing intern. He has served in multiple roles since then.

The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society

Randy Bury, CEO of The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society, has been elected to serve on the board of governors for the American Health Care Association.

First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard

First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard have promoted two staff members.

Nicole Jensen is the compliance analyst officer. She has been with Premier since 2014.

Amy Nelson is the compliance managing officer. She has been with Premier since 2003.

Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls

Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls has added 11 broker associates:

Taija Crawford with Discovery Realty at Keller Williams.

Cory Hooker, who also works full time at Dakota Supply Group.

Adam Jensen.

Mandy Kulesa with Illuminate Real Estate at Keller Williams.

Elaina Lanson, who also is a full-time broadcaster with Midco Sports Network.

Chloe Larson.

Cole Martens.

Leslie Reese.

Mary Kay Stevens.

Kumar Thapa.

David Wells.

Alisha Meyer has joined Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls as an executive assistant to the team leader. She most recently worked in the insurance industry.

South Dakota Voices for Peace

Taneeza Islam, executive director of South Dakota Voices for Peace, has been recognized by the national civil rights organization Muslim Advocates as a national honoree for COVID-19 response.