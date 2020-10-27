OCT. 27, 2020

People You Should Know features new hires, promotions and awards involving top executives and organizations. For consideration, email jodi@siouxfalls.business. Guaranteed placement is provided only to partners of SiouxFalls.Business.

Alternative HRD

Jacqueline Rust has joined Alternative HRD as a part-time financial analyst. She owns OnSite State Tax LLC, which conducts internal tax audits and assists businesses with state tax audits. She started the business after working for a decade as a senior revenue agent for the South Dakota Department of Revenue. She also has worked as a mortgage processing manager for Equity Leadership Group and served in the South Dakota Army National Guard.

Children’s Home Society of South Dakota

The Children’s Home Society of South Dakota board of directors has elected officers: president, Tim Hamel, retired from U.S. Bank; vice president, Laura Johnson, a Reva-area rancher and retired teacher; secretary, Scott Sletten, JDS Industries; and treasurer, Mick Gibbs, Avera Heart Hospital.

New board members are Helen Boer, retired from Rosenbauer Firefighting Technology, Lyons; Paulette Davidson, Monument Health, Rapid City; Lafawn Janis, Bluebird Consulting, Rapid City; Deanna Larson, Avera eCARE;

Jack Marsh, South Dakota News Watch; John Rozell, Tri-State Flooring; and Chirag Shukla, Risk Administration Services.

Children’s Home Foundation

The board of directors for the Children’s Home Foundation has elected officers: president, Julie Anderson Friesen, Anderson Friesen Creative and Cinema Falls; vice president, Diana Dufur-Day, Hill City; secretary, George Twitero, Black Hills Animal Hospital, Rapid City; and treasurer, Bob Baker, The First National Bank in Sioux Falls.

Dakota Business Finance

Dakota Business Finance’s board of directors has elected officers: president, TJ Speer of American State Bank; vice president, Heath Kooiman of Woltman Group; and secretary/treasurer, Brian Gilbert of The First National Bank in Sioux Falls.

New board members are Gilbert, Gregg Brown of NAI Sioux Falls; and Nick Gustafson of Bender Commercial Real Estate Services.

New membership board members are Michael Bockerny, Aberdeen Development Corporation; Mike Flint, First Dakota National Bank; Dan Harmelink, Woods, Fuller, Shultz & Smith; Troy Loosbrock, State Bank of Lismore; Laura Marshall, First Bank of Omaha; and David Miller, Rock Valley Economic Development.

Dakota Business Finance has presented its annual awards:

Lender of the Year: First Dakota National Bank.

Individual Lender of the Year: Rodney Krantz, Plains Commerce Bank.

Friend of Dakota Business Finance: Paul Gourley, Harr and Lemme Commercial Real Estate.

NAI Sioux Falls

Rich Naser has joined NAI Sioux Falls as a broker associate. He has 20 years of economic development experience focused on helping entrepreneurs and innovators launch and grow their businesses in South Dakota. Naser helped established and led the Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship and the USD Discovery District. He is a principal in Nexus Venture Group, a real estate development firm.

JDS Industries

JDS Industries has promoted four staff members.

Sarah Leiferman to buyer in the purchasing department. She has been at JDS for three years, spending most of that time as a customer service fabrication specialist.

Ashley Phillips to accuracy specialist in the transportation department. She started with the company in February 2019 in customer service.

Sheryll Adkins to customer service supervisor. She has been in the customer service department for eight years.

Jamie Kubik to accounting manager. She has been in the accounting department since March 2019.

JDS Sign Supply

Chad Porter has been hired at JDS Sign Supply as a sales representative for the Midwest territory. He has more than 20 years of sales experience.

Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls

Keller Williams Realty has added seven broker associates.

Kelly Brack.

Dino DePerno with Shana Showers Real Estate.

Rylee Hauck, who also works full time at Avera.

Juan Matos with The Walter Group.

Robyn Moss.

Shelby Ness.

Mark Sorenson with You’re Home Team. He previously worked at Billion Hyundai.