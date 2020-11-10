NOV. 10, 2020

People You Should Know features new hires, promotions and awards involving top executives and organizations. For consideration, email jodi@siouxfalls.business. Guaranteed placement is provided only to partners of SiouxFalls.Business.

Avera

Avera has earned the highest level of recognition as a Level 10 Most Wired health care organization from the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives, or CHIME. The recognition marks the second time Avera has achieved Level 10 status and the 21st time it was included in the survey as a top performer. The list aims to recognize health care organizations that have adopted and leveraged information technology to improve patient safety and outcomes in the industry.

Prairie Family Business Association

The advisory board for Prairie Family Business Association has two new members.

Tiffany Anderson is a fourth-generation family member of A-OX Welding Supply.

Aaron Canfield is a second-generation family member of Canfield Cos.

The advisory board has elected officers: chair, Mark Moffatt, Moffatt Products, Watertown; vice chair, Eric Weisser, Weisser Distributing, Tea; and secretary, Stacey Thomas, Specialized Cleaning and Restoration, Bismarck, N.D. Tura Synhorst, Coca-Cola Botting Co. High Country, Rapid City, serves as past chair.

Prairie Family Business Association has hired Alexandra Patnaud as office manager/program assistant.

Woods, Fuller, Shultz & Smith

Woods, Fuller, Shultz & Smith PC has been recognized in the U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers Best Law Firms rankings, which are based on professional excellence and ratings from clients and peers. Woods Fuller is ranked first tier in 15 legal service practice areas for Sioux Falls: Administrative/Regulatory Law; Banking and Finance Law; Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Bet-the-Company Litigation; Corporate Law; Employment Law – Management; Family Law; Health Care Law; Insurance Law; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Bankruptcy; Mergers & Acquisitions Law; Real Estate Law; Trusts & Estates Law; Workers & Compensation Law – Employers.

Boyce Law Firm

Boyce Law Firm attorneys have been recognized this year for outstanding performance in several publications.

Jennifer E. Bunker – Martindale-Hubbell Distinguished Attorney Award.

Patrick J. Knecht – Martindale-Hubbell Notable Attorney Award.

Charles A. Larson – Super Lawyers Rising Star and Martindale-Hubbell Pre-eminent Award Winner.

Lisa K. Marso – Best Lawyers in Employment Law: Management, Super Lawyers Top-Rated Employment & Labor Attorney, Martindale-Hubbell Distinguished Attorney Award and Chambers & Partners Notable Practitioners in Labor & Employment Law.

John P. Mullen – Martindale-Hubbell Distinguished Attorney Award.

Matthew D. Murphy – Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch and Martindale-Hubbell Pre-eminent Attorney Award.

Roger A. Sudbeck – Best Lawyers 2020 Lawyer of the Year; Best Lawyers Defense Work in Medical Malpractice Law, Personal Injury Litigation and Professional Malpractice Law; Super Lawyers Top-Rated Civil Litigation Attorney; Martindale-Hubbell Pre-eminent Attorney Award; and Chambers & Partners Notable Practitioners in General Commercial Litigation and Medical Malpractice Defense.

Jason R. Sutton – Super Lawyers Rising Star, Super Lawyers Top-Rated Business Litigation Attorney and Martindale-Hubbell Distinguished Award Winner.

Michael F. Tobin – Best Lawyers in Litigation: Construction, Super Lawyers Rising Star, Super Lawyers Top-Rated Insurance Coverage Attorney and Martindale-Hubbell Pre-eminent Attorney Award.

Paul W. Tschetter – Super Lawyers Rising Star, Super Lawyers Top-Rated Construction Litigation Attorney and Martindale-Hubbell Distinguished Award Winner.

Thomas J. Von Wald – Martindale-Hubbell Distinguished Award Winner.

Thomas J. Welk – Best Lawyers in Administrative/Regulatory Law, Litigation (Bet-the-Company, Commercial, Antitrust, Banking and Finance, Labor and Employment, Regulatory Enforcement-SEC, Telecom, Energy), Energy Law and Health Care Law; Super Lawyers Top-Rated Business Litigation Attorney; Martindale-Hubbell Pre-eminent Attorney Award; and Chambers & Partners Notable Practitioners in General Commercial Litigation.

Gregory H. Wheeler – Super Lawyers Top-Rated Construction Litigation Attorney and Martindale-Hubbell Pre-eminent Attorney Award.

Dacotah Bank and First Premier Bank

Dacotah Bank and First Premier Bank were named to the list of best banks to work for by American Banker and the Best Companies Group. Rankings are based on employee surveys and bank reports on benefits and policies. Out of 85 banks on the list, Dacotah ranked No. 28, and First Premier was No. 58.

Goosmann Law Firm

Attorney Stefan Szwarc has joined Goosmann Law Firm. His areas of practice include trust and estate planning, business law and real estate. He has five years of experience in law and also has three years of experience as a wealth adviser and financial planner.

Hegg Realtors

Hegg Realtors has added seven broker associates.

TJ Barthman has experience owning and operating his own businesses for over a decade.

Anastasia Duin.

Barbara Fossum has owned rental properties with her husband for the past 26 years.

Eric Gohl has spent the past two decades involved in the education industry as a teacher, salesperson and content developer.

Chrissy Johnson has a background in nursing.

Joel Sage has lived and worked in Sioux Falls and Brandon for the past 25 years.

Mark Tassler spent 25 years in the broadcast industry in Sioux Falls.

Insight Marketing Design

Insight Marketing Design received six MarCom Awards and an honorable mention for its work with five agency clients.

Rosenbauer America: platinum awards for magazine campaign and original illustrations in print ads.

South Dakota Health Link: platinum for long-form video.

South Dakota Farmers Union: platinum for television commercial.

Lake Area Technical College: gold for new identity package and honorable mention for television commercial.

Talon Development: gold for Menomonie residence hall website.

Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls

Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls has added eight broker associates.

Dani DeMent has joined Clients First Group.

Kelsie Casanova.

Suzanne Erickson has joined The Walter Group.

Amanda Halsey previously worked at Hegg Realtors.

Keegan Kleinwolterink.

Mike McCoy has joined The Headrick Team.

Ben Schiltz has joined The Walter Group.

Brittany Trujillo.