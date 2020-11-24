NOV. 24, 2020

People You Should Know features new hires, promotions and awards involving top executives and organizations. For consideration, email jodi@siouxfalls.business. Guaranteed placement is provided only to partners of SiouxFalls.Business.

Furniture Mart USA

Furniture Mart USA has added two members to its corporate team.

Reid Vander Veen is the director of marketing. Vander Veen has a background in sales and marketing across a wide range of industries, including agriculture, home goods, technology and education. He also teaches graduate-level marketing and sales courses at the University of Sioux Falls.

Mark Millage is the director of community relations. Millage most recently served as vice president for institutional advancement at Dakota State University, where he led its foundation and marketing/communications. He is a past president of Kilian Community College and former news director at KELO-TV.

Southeast Technical College

The nursing program at Southeast Technical College has been recognized as the No. 1 Best Nursing Associate’s Degree School in the Plains States Region and the No. 2 Best Nursing School in South Dakota by Nursing Degree Search. On a broader scale, Nursing Degree Search studied 1,284 nursing schools across the nation, and Southeast Tech was ranked at No. 183, putting the school in the top 15 percent.