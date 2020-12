DEC. 8, 2020

People You Should Know features new hires, promotions and awards involving top executives and organizations.

Children’s Home Society of South Dakota

Karl Jegeris has been named chief operating officer of the Children’s Home Society of South Dakota. Jegeris jointed CHS in June as director of collaborative experience. The former chief of police of the Rapid City Police Department will be based at the Black Hills office.

Black Hills Federal Credit Union

Jerry Schmidt has been named president and CEO of Black Hills Federal Credit Union. Schmidt will succeed longtime leader Roger Heacock when he retires in early January. Schmidt has served as a senior vice president and the chief operating officer at the Rapid City-based credit union, which has branches in Sioux Falls, for 13 years.

Doctors for America

Angie Bakke has been named executive director of Doctors for America, an advocacy group based in Washington, D.C. She has more than two decades of nonprofit leadership experience, including at the American Cancer Society, the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations and EmBe.