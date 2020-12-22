DEC. 22, 2020

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

People You Should Know features new hires, promotions and awards involving top executives and organizations. For consideration, email jodi@siouxfalls.business. Guaranteed placement is provided only to partners of SiouxFalls.Business.

Avera

Bruk Kammerman has been named senior vice president/chief information officer for Avera. He will begin his new role Feb. 1. Having 24 years of experience in IT, Bruk most recently served as regional CIO for MultiCare Health System in Spokane, Wash. Previously, Bruk was with Hospital Corporation of America for over 20 years, serving as CIO for the mountain division based in Salt Lake City for 11 years.

The First National Bank in Sioux Falls

Adam Cox, chief wealth management officer at The First National Bank in Sioux Falls, has been recognized by the American Bankers Association as a member of its inaugural 40 Under 40 in Wealth Management. Cox has led the bank’s wealth management division since 2016.

The First National Bank in Sioux Falls has promoted four staff members.

Jeremy Menning from retail team lead to retail banking manager.

Sabrina Degen from internal auditor to internal audit manager and vice president.

Sam Minor, ag banker, to officer.

Thomas Newman, ag banker, to assistant vice president.

Woods, Fuller, Shultz and Smith

Jordan J. Feist has been promoted to shareholder status at Woods, Fuller, Shultz and Smith PC. He joins 29 other shareholders at the firm. Feist joined the law firm in 2015 and his practice areas include banking and finance, bankruptcy/creditor’s rights, litigation, and real estate development and finance.

KELOLAND Media Group

Mike Townsend has been promoted to local sales manager of KELOLAND Media Group. Townsend, who has more than three decades of sales experience, joined the station in 2016 as a marketing strategist.

SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics has hired Tim Cunningham as its chief financial officer. Cunninghma has more than 30 years of finance and operations leadership experience in the biotechnology and software industries.

SAB Biotherapeutics has added two members to its board of directors.

Mani Mohindru is a senior biopharmaceutical executive with several years of industry leadership as well as Wall Street experience. Most recently, she was the CEO of CereXis. She also has worked at Cara Therapeutics and Curis Inc. She spent several years as an equity research analyst covering the biotechnology sector at ThinkEquity LLC, Credit Suisse and UBS. Mohindru is the co-founder of Immtox LLC.

Mervyn Turner has more than three decades of experience in pharmaceutical drug discovery, research and development, licensing and business development, and emerging markets strategy development and implementation. He operates MJ Turner Consulting. Turner retired from a 27-year career at Merck & Co.