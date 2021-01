JAN. 5, 2021

People You Should Know features new hires, promotions and awards involving top executives and organizations. For consideration, email jodi@siouxfalls.business. Guaranteed placement is provided only to partners of SiouxFalls.Business.

Eide Bailly

Mandy Sutton, senior tax manager at Eide Bailly, has been promoted to tax department head for the Sioux Falls office. She has nine years of experience in accounting and has been with the firm since 2011.

Security National Bank of South Dakota

Security National Bank of South Dakota has promoted two staff members.

Amy Frankman is the retail banking manager in Sioux Falls. She began her career at SNB as a personal banker before being promoted to assistant branch manager and then branch manager at the West 26th Street location.

Joel Christophersen has been named vice president of business banking. Christophersen joined SNB in 2006 as vice president of retail banking. During his tenure, Christophersen also has served as the Bank Secrecy Act and information security officer.