Perk up: GreatLIFE members enjoy new benefit at Coffea Roasterie

Oct. 20, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

GreatLIFE members, you’ve got another great new benefit: It’s time to start saving at Coffea Roasterie.

Members receive 10 percent off any food or drink purchase at any Coffea location and $2 off any bag of retail coffee beans, all week.

“We just really have similar philosophies about customer service and being part of the community,” Coffea CEO Darin Kaihoi said. “We know a lot of people who work at GreatLIFE, and we have people here who are members there, and we’ve always had good relationships and collaborated on things like events, so it just made sense to offer the benefit to people who want to support local businesses.”

Fall flavors

The timing is ideal for this new benefit – as colder temperatures tend to mean warm beverages for many. Coffea has started its lineup of specialty fall drinks, including the butterscotch latte and “our Charlie Brown, which is a version of a pumpkin spice latte, so that’s always a big thing,” Kaihoi said.

“And then we switched our food menu over, so we have pumpkin bread, ginger molasses cookies, just nice seasonal cozy treats. And our winter menu always launches the day after Thanksgiving.”

Working remote? Entertaining at home?

Are you missing your regular coffee stop at Coffea as you’ve spent less time in an office or on the road? The new retail bag discount is for you.

“If you’re having more coffee at home or looking ahead to the holiday season, this is a great offer for you,” Kaihoi said. “We typically have five to seven coffees in rotation and get different ones in seasonally, and we have an awesome lineup going into the holidays. Our holiday blend will be coming out in November before Thanksgiving.”

Health-conscious? Stopping pre-workout? There’s a menu for that.

If you’re visiting Coffea on your way to the gym, Kaihoi has suggestions for using the GreatLIFE discount.

“An espresso wouldn’t hurt,” he said. “We’re always rotating a single-origin espresso, so grabbing one of those would be a great idea.”

There’s also a curated tea menu for health-conscious customers, and “botanicals like ginger and dairy alternatives are really popular right now,” Kaihoi added. “And some of our pastries are gluten-free or vegan if you have those considerations.”

Coffea also offers snacks for the health-conscious, including homemade granola bars sweetened with honey and natural oats, and a fruit and nut bar sweetened with agave that’s also gluten-free and vegan.

Make sure you’re taking advantage of all the member benefits GreatLIFE offers! Click here to see more.