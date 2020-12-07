Pet Supplies Plus expanding to Sioux Falls

0 shares Share

Dec. 7, 2020

National pet retailer Pet Supplies Plus is planning a Sioux Falls store.

A building permit has been issued for the project at 1740 S. St. Michaels Circle, a vacant lot between Silverstar Car Wash and Tires Tires Tires along West 26th Street.

Pet Supplies Plus this fall announced 36 franchise agreements, accounting for 59 new stores.

The retailer has about 500 locations in 34 states. Stores carry a wide variety of pet foods and merchandise. Many offer live fish and small pets. They also offer pet grooming and self-serve washes.

CEO Chris Rowland called his industry “recession-resistant” in a news release this summer.

Pet Supplies Plus experienced a 2,275 percent jump in e-commerce from January to April this year.

The store also is known for what it called a “high-touch, interactive, in-store shopping experience, which did not waver when the pandemic hit,” it said.

“We experienced it during the recession, and we’ve seen it through the first half of this year: the needs and desires of pet parents to provide for their pets remains steadfast,” said CEO Chris Rowland. “Pets are family members, and while neighbors stocked up on essentials during this pandemic, they also visited our stores for an escape. We’re a quick trip for treats, toys and free resources to keep neighbors’ dogs, cats and small pets feeling loved.”