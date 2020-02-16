Pheasant Fest returning to Sioux Falls in 2021

0 shares Share

The massive National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic trade show is coming back to Sioux Falls in 2021 in what’s expected to be the first of several repeat visits.

The event will be held Feb. 19-21, 2021, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center and adjacent Convention Center complex.

“We’re really excited to be coming back and hope to use the platform of National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic as a launching point for new initiatives in the state and further support of Farm Bill programs,” spokesman Jared Wickland said.

National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic combines a national consumer show, wildlife habitat seminar series, and family event complete with puppies, tractors, shotguns, and wildlife art.

Pheasant Fest drew more than 28,000 people when it was held in Sioux Falls in 2018, making it one of the largest in the event’s 15-year history. That included its largest banquet ever, drawing 1,500 people.

The event, put on by the conservation-focused organizations Pheasants Forever & Quail Forever, generated an estimated $3.8 million in economic impact for the Sioux Falls area.

The annual event wrapped up this past weekend in Minneapolis and drew a record crowd of more than 32,000.