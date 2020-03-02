Pickle Barrel closed for ownership transition

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

March 2, 2020

The Pickle Barrel is getting a new owner and is closed for the next couple of weeks.

According to a sign posted on the restaurant inside the Park Ridge Galleria, it will reopen March 16.

Owner Jenny O’Brien brought the business to Sioux Falls in 2004.

She began as an employee in 2000 and also bought the flagship franchise in Montana in 2014.

The sign does not indicate who the new owner is. Gift cards will be honored.

The Pickle Barrel will be hiring this week, holding walk-in interviews from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m and 4 to 6 p.m. through Saturday. A grand opening is planned for March 20.

Editor’s note: The new opening date has changed during the time this story has been published but is currently correct. For up-to-date information, follow the business on Facebook.