Pier 1 reopens for going-out-of-business sale

May 22, 2020

Pier 1 Imports has reopened its Sioux Falls store and started its going-out-of-business sale.

The company was going through bankruptcy and attempting to find a buyer when COVID-19 hit.

“We deeply value our associates, customers, business partners and the communities in which we operate, and this is not the outcome we expected or hoped to achieve,” CEO Robert Riesbeck said in a statement.

“This decision follows months of working to identify a buyer who would continue to operate our business going forward. Unfortunately, the challenging retail environment has been significantly compounded by the profound impact of COVID-19, hindering our ability to secure such a buyer and requiring us to wind down.”

The Sioux Falls store at 3801 W. 49th St. is open from noon to 7 p.m. daily.

Merchandise is 10 percent to 40 percent off.

The plan is to auction the company’s remaining assets in July. A store closing date has not been set but might not be for several months, according to employees.