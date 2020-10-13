Pinball venue opens in pizza restaurant

0 shares Share

Oct. 13, 2020

Pinball wizards have a new hangout.

The Pinball Room has opened in the former comedy room space at Boss’ Pizza and Chicken on South Minnesota Avenue.

“I’ve been a pinball fanatic all of my life,” said owner Kasey Wheeler, who opened Virtuality Gaming in May 2019. The virtual reality venue near 26th and Sycamore included a few of his pinball machines.

Most of those have been moved to the new space, and other machine owners, “a fellowship of pinball enthusiasts,” are bringing theirs in, Wheeler said. Those so-called routers will get a share of the revenue from their pinball machines, or “pins.”

“Originally, I wanted to do 12, but we’re getting enough excitement that we’re probably going to do 15,” he said. “We’re going to have pinball from every era.”

Machines will range from electro mechanical with the familiar ringing chimes and clacking relays to modern LCD pins that display scores and video on a screen.

“Our intention for the space is to keep cycling games in and out every few months.”

Prices will range from a quarter for the older pins to a dollar for the newer games. Some will offer three plays for $2.

The Pinball Room eventually will include a few arcade games and possibly a racer.

Wheeler is building a bar in the room, but when it’s not staffed, customers will be able to order beer on the restaurant side.

He and Boss’ owner Jeremy Seefeldt grew up together in Clark, west of Watertown.

“We’ve been looking to do a project, and since Bonus Round closed down and he had space, this just made sense to us,” Wheeler said.

The Pinball Room will offer leagues and monthly tournaments. Send an email to thepinballroomsf@gmail.com to get on a mailing list for events or follow the venue’s Facebook page.

Wheeler is planning to install cameras above each pinball machine and video screens above the bar so other players can watch the action without crowding around a pin. There will be seating along the bar and high-top tables and chairs in the middle of the floor.

Eventually, the space could be used for corporate gatherings and private parties, Wheeler said. The Pinball Room also offers sales and service on pins.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Boss’ is open until 3 a.m. Thursday’s grand opening will include high score chases and giveaways.