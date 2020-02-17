Play It Again Sports to close today

0 shares Share

Feb. 17, 2020

It’s the final day for Play It Again Sports.

The store at 3534 S. Western Ave., which sells used sports equipment, will be open until 7 p.m., franchise owner Dave Rust said. Items are marked down 60 percent to 90 percent.

“We’ve got some decent figure skates left, hockey and some baseball/softball stuff, a pretty good selection of lacrosse, winter sports,” he said. “We’re getting really low, but we’ve got a couple of snowboards, some cross country stuff.”

He said somebody will be in the store this week and into next week, boxing up the remaining inventory to give to charity and to sell to Minnesota stores that are in the national chain. Anyone interested in buying furniture, fixtures and equipment can drop in, Rust said.

A “strong customer base” helped Rust sell most of his inventory after he couldn’t find a buyer for the business. He started the going-out-of-business sale in November.

“It’s not like we were under distress or anything; it was just something I needed to do,” he said. “I’ve got a business I’ve already started working on, an internet business. It will be a part-time business, and I’ve got some ideas for a couple of other part-time jobs too.”