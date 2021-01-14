POET empowers students to create a better world

0 shares Share

Jan. 14, 2021

POET wants to help students who are out to change the world further their education.

Since 2016, POET has awarded 37 scholarships to students who share the company’s mission to change the world for the better.

These students have ambitious goals — from deploying clean water systems in developing nations to eradicating diseases around the world — and truly embody what it means to be “Never Satisfied.”

POET will again award 10 Never Satisfied scholarships in 2021. The scholarship program will provide $5,000 to each recipient. Applicants must be enrolled in any two- or four-year post-secondary school in the U.S., but there are no major or GPA requirements.

Never Satisfied scholars will be invited to visit POET’s Sioux Falls headquarters to learn how POET and biofuels impact the environment, human health and the economy — once health and safety concerns allow.

Applicants must provide their contact and education information and answer three brief essay questions regarding their commitment to making the world a better place. Students also may upload a video telling POET more about what makes them “Never Satisfied.” Scholarships are available to students enrolled for the fall semester of 2021. This year’s scholarship application closes Feb. 15.