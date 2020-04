0 shares Share

April 27, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by the Sioux Falls Development Foundation.

Businesses, it’s not too soon to start thinking about how to connect students with careers in your industry once school goes back.

Earlier this year, the Sioux Falls Development Foundation teamed up with POET to teach Brandon Valley sixth-graders about career opportunities in the ethanol industry.

Here’s a look at the hands-on lesson:

The activity builds on Your Future STEM programming coordinated by the Development Foundation throughout this past school year. To connect and determine how your business can participate in the coming school year, contact Denise Guzzetta at deniseg@siouxfalls.com.