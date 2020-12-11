POET to be featured on Discovery Channel

0 shares Share

Dec. 11, 2020

Sioux Falls-based POET will be featured on an upcoming episode of the Discovery Channel series “Tomorrow’s World Today.”

The world’s largest producer of biofuels will be part of the episode airing at 7 a.m. Saturday on the Science Channel and at 5:30 a.m. Sunday on Discovery.

Field reporter Darieth Chisolm heads to Scotland in southeast South Dakota where she learns about POET and the company’s mission to fight climate change through agriculture.

“Many people don’t realize that agriculture and biofuels can be a major near-term solution to some of the world’s most pressing issues. Biofuels like ethanol are clean, affordable and, most importantly, they are readily available so that all consumers can make a more environmentally conscious fuel choice today,” Jeff Broin, POET founder and CEO, said in a statement.

“The biofuels industry also supports farmers and rural communities across the country by providing domestic markets for ever-increasing yields of grain. Put simply, biofuels are the key to successful agriculture, and successful agriculture has the potential to be an even bigger carbon sink and a critical component in the fight against climate change.”

After visiting POET’s headquarters, the Discovery Channel team headed to POET’s largest biorefinery in Chancellor, which produces 120 million gallons of ethanol every year while being powered by renewable energy sources, allowing the biorefinery to supply low carbon fuel across the country.

In addition, the co-products that result from the ethanol production process are used in many other plant-based consumer products, from hand sanitizer to asphalt rejuvenator to renewable carbon dioxide.

“We’re exploring everything we can to displace petroleum,” said Jeff Lautt, POET’s president and chief operating officer. “Whether that’s hand sanitizer you use on your body or the fuel you put in your vehicle, we’re better for you and we’re better for the environment, and we work as well as – or better than – any petrochemical out there.”

“Tomorrow’s World Today” is based in Pittsburg and travels the world “in search of innovative pioneers who are creating new ways to utilize our natural and technological resources for a more sustainable lifestyle.”