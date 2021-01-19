Poke Picks opens downtown location this week

0 shares Share

Jan. 19, 2021

Sioux Falls’ newest Japanese-Hawaiian fusion restaurant is opening its second location in just over a month.

Poke Picks will open Thursday in its downtown location on Phillips Avenue in the former Backyard BBQ space.

The downtown restaurant will have many of the same meal options available as the location on Western Avenue near 41st Street. Diners can choose from a selection of sushi rolls, poke bowls, salads and some hibachi entrees.

The new location will have a more fast-casual feel than the existing restaurant. Owner Kent Chan wanted it to feel more practical for people eating downtown who may need to just grab a meal and head back to work.

While there will be seating available for dine-in, the restaurant will not offer table service. Customers will order at the counter, choose the ingredients they want, get their food in to-go packaging and have the option to sit at one of the available tables or take their food with them.

“It’s going to be very convenient,” Chan said.

Another reason for the more fast-casual setting is the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Chan said by not offering table service, he can serve customers and ensure they have less prolonged interaction, minimizing their risk of getting sick.

When the pandemic settles down, Chan hopes to start table service downtown.

He also hopes to eventually bring the hot pot option available at the Western Avenue location to the downtown eatery. That’s another change on the horizon post-pandemic, he said.

Hours for the downtown location will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.