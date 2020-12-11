Poke Picks opens first of four Japanese-Hawaiian fusion restaurants

0 shares Share

Dec. 11, 2020

The first of four Japanese-Hawaiian fusion restaurants is now open in Sioux Falls.

Poke Picks opened Friday on Western Avenue near 41st Street in the former RedRossa space.

Owner Kent Chan said he has been in Sioux Falls for about six months now, and he realized quickly the culture of supporting restaurants.

“Local people, they like to go out to eat,” Chan said.

Poke Picks brings the Hawaiian tradition of poke, or raw fish such as tuna and salmon, alongside Japanese cuisine such as sushi and shabu-shabu, more commonly known as hot pot.

Hot pot fans also can purchase their own pot to take home. Then, they can come back to the restaurant for already-prepared ingredients such as meat, seafood, sauces and vegetables. Chan has coolers in the space that will be stocked with hot pot ingredients.

Poke Picks offers dine-in, carryout, delivery and catering.

Chan plans to open three more locations in the coming months, with a downtown spot opening in January, an east-side 10th Street restaurant in February and a spot near 57th Street and Western Avenue in March.

Here’s a look at the menu: