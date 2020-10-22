Poke restaurant to replace RedRossa at 41st & Western

0 shares Share

Oct. 22, 2020

Poke Picks hasn’t opened a location yet — but just added its third one.

The new restaurant concept, a Japanese-Hawaiian fusion cuisine specializing in poke bowls, is replacing RedRossa Napoli Pizza at 41st Street and Western Avenue.

RedRossa closed in late July because of the pandemic and road construction in the area, and owners later said they planned to reopen.

But the closure prompted interest from Kent Chan, owner of Poke Picks, whose broker, Scott Blount of Lloyd Cos., got a deal done for him to lease the space.

“Kent is making a big foray into the restaurant scene in Sioux Falls,” Blount said.

Poke Picks likely will open first on Phillips Avenue yet this year, where Chan0… has leased the former Backyard BBQ & Grill space at 323 S. Phillips Ave. He also is opening on East 10th Street in the former Taco John’s.

RedRossa is a turnkey location, with everything needed to get up and running fast, Blount said.

“So he loves that space. It could be his favorite one.”

RedRossa ends a 15-year run in Sioux Falls with its closing. Moving to another location “is not currently in the plan at this time,” owner WR Hospitality said in a statement. “We would need more time to consider and evaluate that possibility.”