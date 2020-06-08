Police looking for 17-year-old who fired gun at riot

121 shares Share

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 17-year-old Decimas Jesus Laurelez, who is believed to have fired a gun at The Empire Mall during the May 31 riot.

Video footage showed Laurelez, who is from Sioux Falls, throwing rocks at police and later firing a gun, police spokesman Sam Clemens said.

The warrant is for attempted murder, among other charges. The suspect’s name is being released, even though he’s under 18, because of the severity of the charges. The video was discovered late last week and pieced together with other footage to determine what happened, Clemens said.

“He points the gun where the officers are and fires it in that direction,” he said.

Police also have made more arrests related to the riot. Both were juveniles: Gerard Amos Vanderwalker, 17 from Sioux Falls, and Gavin Mason Rosheim, 17, from Sioux Falls were arrested for aggravated assault on law enforcement, riot and refusal to disperse from unlawful assembly. They are being charged in adult court.