Sioux Falls police have released video surveillance showing businesses being burglarized and vandalized and are asking the public for tips that could lead to arrests.

This video shows the unrest at The Empire Mall area including vandalism and assault on law enforcement.

This video shows the break-in at Wireless World on 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Click here to submit a report online.