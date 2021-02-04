Popular 41st Street car wash will reopen with big improvements

0 shares Share

Feb. 4, 2021

This paid piece is sponsored by Silverstar Car Wash.

It won’t be long before one of your favorite car washes is back and better than ever.

The Silverstar Car Wash at 1221 W. 41st St. is going through a major renovation that will improve on one of the only things customers don’t like as much about the location: getting in and out.

“The most significant change is the tunnel layout,” owner Bryan Slama said. “Customers will now enter the wash tunnel on the north side and exit toward Costco.”

By reversing the direction of the tunnel, Silverstar is able to create a second entrance and exit. That will improve traffic flow at the popular location and high-traffic intersection of 41st Street and Grange Avenue.

“It also allows us to optimize the layout of the site to include 13 free vacuum stalls,” Slama said.

The overall building structure will remain the same, but the remodel will include upgrading the exterior finishes to match the signature Silverstar brand and building design.

“We’ll be installing the latest state-of-the-art car wash equipment our customers have come to expect from Silverstar, delivering the cleanest wash in the shortest amount of time,” Slama said.

“One new additional feature at this location is a dedicated room for customers to use our automatic mat cleaners and purchase interior cleaning products.”

This location also will feature Silverstar’s new self-detailing compressed air tools.

“These compressed air tools allow customers to blow out the dust and dirt from hard-to-reach places in their vehicles,” Slama said. “We’ve just added them elsewhere in recent months, and they’re definitely a hit.”

Construction is underway and scheduled to be done by spring.