Premier Old Orchard treasure is a special opportunity 

Feb. 27, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Kathy O. Allen of Re/Max Professionals Inc.

Exceptional, timeless architecture is paired with a remarkable, one-of-a-kind, parklike setting in this spectacular Old Orchard beauty.

This exquisite two-story estate is sited on picturesque surroundings at 2709 E. Old Orchard Trail, with 1.32 acres of wooded land, five bedrooms and five baths.

“This piece of real estate is priceless,” listing agent Kathy O. Allen said.

Enter the two-story grand foyer and you will immediately be drawn to a wall of windows.

“They showcase the incredible in-ground pool, gazebo for entertaining and trees galore,” Allen said.

Built in 2000, the nearly 7,200-square-foot home is pristine in its presentation.

“This dwelling is a masterpiece, and with your creative vision, it will be a work of art,” Allen said.

“And the outdoor space truly is a sanctuary, wrapping you in privacy and serving as a quiet retreat.”

The gourmand in your family will love the kitchen, as you can watch nature and wildlife from your windows while you cook.

“And you absolutely must experience the master suite,” Allen said.

“You’ll feel pampered every time you set foot in it, especially in the luxurious master bath.”

Unique amenities include a main-floor library that will become your favorite escape.

A music room offers an exceptional space for everyone from young artists to visiting musicians.

A lower-level game room includes a full kitchen ideal for memorable gatherings.

And a 29-foot-by-30-foot indoor basketball court is the perfect place for your teenagers to host friends or for a family game night.

“This home is in pristine condition,” Allen added.

“You might have driven by many times and been drawn to this incredible property. Now is your rare chance to experience it for yourself. Contact me for a confidential showing anytime.”

Listed at $1,650,000. Shown by appointment. Please contact Kathy O. Allen at 605-728-5105 or kathyoline@sio.midco.net.