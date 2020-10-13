Professional baseball player turned banker finds ‘best of both worlds’ in Sioux Falls

0 shares Share

Oct. 13, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Edward Reichenbach, a personal banker at Central Bank.

Name: Edward Reichenbach

Age: 26

Hometown: Arlington, Minn.

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

I started out my college education at a junior college in St. Cloud, Minn., playing baseball and going to school there. After two years and my AA degree, I was offered to play baseball and continue my education at the University of Sioux Falls here, and that’s how I first came to Sioux Falls. It was an easy decision for me after I took a visit out here and explored the town and the different amenities that Sioux Falls has to offer.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

I became a big fan of how Sioux Falls is a bigger town but has a small-town feel to it. Growing up from a small town, I love how you can get the best of both worlds living in Sioux Falls. Also a lot of friendships and people I have met over the years I have been here have made it an easy choice for me to keep renting a place here even when I would be gone for the summers.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

The people I work with, no question, make it a great time as well as being able to meet the financial needs that customers might have to make their life easier and stress-free. Nothing is more rewarding than having customers satisfied and being able to put their full trust in you when making financial decisions. It can be very stressful borrowing money or not knowing what to do financially, and I love to give different options to customers and make banking easier.

How did you get connected to your industry?

The financial industry is always something that interests me — learning market trends, figuring out different things about our current economy and finding ways to invest and make more money. That is what has gotten me in the banking industry. It helps that accounting and mathematics were a couple of my best college courses.

Describe Central Bank in three words.

Flexible, innovative and inclusive.

What is something someone might be surprised to learn about you?

I grew up on a good-sized farm in Arlington, Minn., where my dad, Larry, and Uncle Marc farm. A cool fact about our farm is that it was homesteaded in the Reichenbach name when Minnesota became a state in 1858, and we have been farming it since. I love to go back and help when I can with my brother Alex — also he is the manager of the hometown team Arlington A’s. I have also played a couple seasons of professional baseball, traveling all over the place in the summers, playing at really cool stadiums, getting to meet really awesome people from all over the world. With COVID, baseball and sports in general have been a lot different this spring and summer.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

I love to help in a few different ways by helping out with kids camps and tryout camps for younger athletes, as well as referee kids basketball and umpire youth baseball games. Also, I support the JY6 Foundation; they have an amazing dinner and run different events every year for an amazing cause everyone should check out.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

In-N-Out Burger and a drive-in movie theater.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I am more of a day-to-day guy and having a wonderful day every day! The future is always a bright image.