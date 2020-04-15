Rare downtown office available in sought-after building

0 shares Share

April 15, 2020

This paid Site Spotlight is sponsored by Raquel Blount, Lloyd Cos.

Look out on the Big Sioux River and the city skyline from a downtown office space in a very popular building.

The Lumber Exchange building at 101 S. Reid St. has a rare 1,859-square-foot space available on its second floor.

“In my entire career, this is the only building where I’ve ever had a wait list for office space,” said listing agent Raquel Blount of Lloyd Cos. “Ever since it opened, it has been incredibly sought after by professionals of many industries.”

The available space includes three private offices, a flex office and a conference room.

There’s also a reception and waiting area and a workroom/kitchenette.

“It’s totally move-in ready,” Blount said. “The finishes are current, and it really feels like a new space.

“It will be very easy to get to work and start making it feel like your own.”

The location in the Lumber Exchange brings a lot of additional appeal, she added.

“This building is so much more than individual office space,” Blount said. “It’s part of a larger riverfront development that connects you with a multitude of amenities for your employees.”

The impressive lobby includes common seating and an in-house cafe.

Building tenants can access covered parking.

There’s also a shared exercise room.

“Tenants can take advantage of a community training room for their employee meetings, client events and other gatherings,” Blount said. “There’s also a common break area that’s great for coffee meetings and grabbing lunch.”

Other tenants include CNA Surety, Lloyd Cos., Ernst Capital Group, Kirby Financial, Ballard Spahr, Sanford Profile, ISG and Regus.

“These are longtime tenants that have found this building to be a fantastic fit,” Blount said. “Nearly a decade after the building opened, it still feels like a first-class office space.”

Tenants also can enjoy riverfront views from the building’s patio and easily walk to the Hilton Garden Inn next door, with an ideal venue for hosting clients and events or unwinding at Crave American Kitchen & Sushi Bar.

“This building was one of the first major projects in Sioux Falls to develop during the recession,” Blount said.

“Thanks to our original anchor tenant CNA Surety, we were able to deliver a new Class A building to the community during a time when there was little building activity in many other cities, especially in a downtown. Ever since, our occupancy has been essentially full. That speaks to the wise investment this was back then and the strong product we think it will continue to be for years to come.”

For information and to tour the property virtually or in person, contact Raquel Blount at 605-728-9092 or raquel@lloydcompanies.com.