Rare stretch of warm weather perfect for extra round of golf

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Nov. 3, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

It’s hard to find a more perfect golf week in November than this.

“It’s fabulous weather,” said Jason Sudenga, GreatLIFE’s vice president of golf.

“We’ve had a couple-day stretch here and there. I remember one year around Thanksgiving when it got into the low 60s, but not in the 70s for an entire week. I don’t ever remember having anything like this.”

GreatLIFE’s courses “are holding up really well,” he added.

“And all the courses are filling up pretty fast. Central Valley and Rocky Run still have some tee times, but Bakker Crossing and Willow Run are filling up.”

The pro shops still have merchandise available, so use up shop credit if you have it, he said.

“They’re not fully stocked, but we have the basics for balls, tees, gloves and hats. Get out there right away because we’re not going to get any merchandise in.”

With the time change, sunset is at 5:15 p.m., so if you want to play nine holes, Sudenga recommends starting by 3:30 p.m. For a full 18 holes, aim for 1:30 or 2 p.m. at the latest.

“It’s going to be a really nice week to play golf,” he said. “The wind isn’t going to blow a whole lot, so get that week in. Next week, it’s going to cool down again, but there’s no snow in the long-range forecast. It might start to get into the 40s, so there will be more times to play golf, I have a feeling, for the rest of November.”