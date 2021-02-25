Raven names new CFO

0 shares Share

Feb. 25, 2021

Sioux Falls-based Raven Industries Inc. has appointed a new chief financial officer.

Taimur Sharih assumes the role March 1, succeeding Steven Brazones, who transitioned earlier this year into leading the company’s applied technology division.

“Taimur’s leadership and track record of driving results and transformational growth fits exceptionally well with Raven’s bold strategy,” Dan Rykhus, president and CEO, said in a statement.

“Taimur brings 25 years of leadership and financial experience in a variety of businesses and global markets, where he’s been responsible for supporting sizable operations and leading high-performing teams. I believe his experience and leadership will serve our company and stakeholders well as we undergo another exciting, pivotal point in Raven’s history.”

Sharih most recently served as senior vice president and CFO of A&R Logistics, a $400 million chemical supply chain services company where he was responsible for implementing a strategic value creation plan and realigning the finance organization to better serve the needs of the business units. Before that, he was the CFO for Acetyl Intermediates, a division of Celanese Corp. Additionally, Sharih spent 14 years at Praxair in various financial roles, including vice president of finance for the U.S. industrial and Asian markets and chief of staff.

“I am excited to join Raven as CFO and to lead its finance areas,” Sharih said, “but most of all, I’m looking forward to driving future success as the company continues to execute its bold and exciting strategy.”