Raven to open new Canadian headquarters

Nov. 10, 2020

Sioux Falls-based Raven Industries is opening a new location in Canada it says has significant capacity for machine production and testing.

The company’s base in the country will be near Regina, Sasketchewan, where it’s opening a facility on 5 acres. Raven said the new site is positioned to be the central campus for precision and autonomous agriculture innovation, training and service for Raven Canada and for supporting the company’s efforts to lead in autonomous farming globally.

“Establishing a headquarters for Raven Canada in Saskatchewan proves our dedication to this pivotal market,” Brian Meyer, vice president of Raven Applied Technology, said in a statement. “Our history with precision ag solutions in Canada has provided confidence that this location will be a catalyst for significant growth for Raven.”

The new 21,000-square-foot building is opening this month.

Raven completed its acquisition of DOT Technology Corp., the Saskatchewan-based developer of the Dot Power Platform, in June.

“In the past 11 months, Raven Autonomy has boldly grown in technology and partnerships. Through Dot, we have a longstanding relationship with the Canadian agriculture market and have seen interest in autonomous machinery that is unmatched,” said Raven Autonomy executive director Wade Robey.

“Canada has proved to be a critical region for Raven for over 25 years. This new location will allow us to expedite product development, as well as provide outstanding service and support to our customers and partners.”