Ready for residents: East Bank Depot offers look inside downtown’s newest lofts

April 20, 2020

April 20, 2020

This paid Loft Life feature is sponsored by East Bank Depot.

There are only two lofts available in downtown’s newest development – so residents will need to move fast.

The newly built East Bank Depot at 424 E. Eighth St., has two spacious lofts for lease.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity to live downtown in a building that’s brand new but has a historic vibe,” said Mark Vellinga, who has the lofts listed for lease.

“They’re extremely high quality, quite sound-proof and offer a lot of privacy.”

High-end finishes include granite countertops, interior window shades and adjustable lighting.

“The lofts have a very open, modern feel, with touches of downtown like exposed brick, wood floors and high ceilings,” Vellinga said.

The kitchens feature stainless steel appliances, a farmhouse sink, beverage cooler and a center island with seating.

The master suites include a heated bathroom floor and walk-in closets.

“There’s also a separate stair entrance from Eighth Street on the building’s south side, as well as a west-side exterior entrance,” Vellinga said. “The west-side entrance has a dividing partition for separate patios. When spring arrives, we’ll be adding an awning covering to shield the sun.”

The lofts range from 980 square feet to 1,260 square feet. Rents are $1,862 per month and $2,394 per month, respectively, which includes water, garbage, real estate taxes, building insurance and snow removal. Leases are five years with a 3 percent increase every two years.

Tenants will pay other utilities. One heated garage parking space per loft is available in the future Railyard Flats garage at $100 per month.

“We’re flexible on pets,” Vellinga said. “We’ll have to approve, but we’re open to dogs. And you’ll also enjoy a future connection to the city’s recreation trail right out your door. It’s a great chance to be in the middle of an up-and-coming area downtown. You can walk to multiple breweries and coffee shops, and you’re close to so many places to work, shop and dine.”

For information and to tour the available lofts, contact Mark Vellinga at mvellinga@me.com or 605-376-1062.