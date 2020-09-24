Ready to end 2020 on a healthier note? Profile offers newly improved approach

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Sept. 24, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Profile by Sanford.

Think you know what the Profile by Sanford program is all about? Chances are, you’ll be surprised by all the new ways you can get on track and maintain a healthier lifestyle.

“We’ve really personalized your Profile experience with a lot more education, structure and support,” said Alyssa Burnison, lead dietitian.

“There’s enhanced coaching, lots more technology, new products and much more on the way.”

Check out these four big ways Profile is prepared to help you get healthier and stay active for the rest of 2020 and beyond.

Enhanced coaching

A lifestyle change is a big deal. And it’s not easy. It’s especially not easy to do alone.

So Profile has created Journey mapping, a process guided closely by a coach that will help you navigate this life change.

“Think of Journey mapping as a road map,” Burnison said.

“It’s a road map of education, skills, behaviors, habits and topics that our members go through with their coaches to really elevate their Profile experience.”

You’ll dive deeper into topics such as nutrition and lifestyle that will leave you more motivated and empowered, she said.

“You’ll find you’re getting a lot more value from your coaching session. These are actual lessons, so you’ll walk through it with your coach and really come to understand topics like nutrition label reading, portion control, mindful eating and self-compassion.”

These weekly meetings can be held in person or virtually.

“We really elevated our virtual coaching during COVID, so all our coaching styles and methods can be delivered through the phone, Skype or Zoom,” Burnison said.

New technology

Your Profile Journey now easily fits into a smartphone or tablet thanks to the newly launched Journey app.

“It’s user-friendly and has a beautiful design,” Burnison said.

Members log in and discover access to their meal plan, a way to track food intake and nudges from their coaches with affirmations and goal setting.

“It’s a much more interactive experience,” Burnison said. “And all the lessons we go over in person also are available on the app for members to go through digitally.”

Profile has launched an e-commerce site for easy access to its products too.

“And that’s available for members and non-members,” Burnison said.

There’s free shipping to pick up at a Profile store, along with a curbside-service option, and all orders more than $175 ship to your home for free.

Even more eating options

And speaking of Profile products, there are now more choices than ever for shakes, snacks and meals.

“We just launched two new nut bars – a dark chocolate nut and a trail mix bar – that are different than our standard protein bars, and members have loved them,” Burnison said.

“And then members always get excited for our seasonal shakes. Our pumpkin spice is back, and later this fall we’ll launch peppermint mocha and maple pecan, so those are fun.”

Profile also relaunched its wafer protein bars in double chocolate and chocolate peanut butter, “which are amazing,” she added. “Members love them and are very happy they returned.”

And there are two flavors of a vegetable and fruit powder called Veggies+ that supplements vegetable intake.

“So one scoop counts toward two cups of vegetables,” Burnison explained.

And speaking of vegetables, here’s the biggest product news: a new plant-based protein line of Profile products.

“It’s much different than our standard line, which is milk protein based, so this brings a whole new offering,” Burnison said.

“We’ll start with three flavors of shakes and two protein bars, and these will be all organic, naturally sweetened, vegetarian- and vegan-friendly using an organic pea protein. So we’ll be able to cater to members in the vegan space as well as members who have allergies to milk products or soy.”

In early 2021, Profile plans to add snacks to the new line and continue to build on it with more plant-based vegan and allergy-friendly food, she said.

Personalized approaches, group support

If you’re a new mom, your approach to nutrition and wellness needs to look different – and Profile recognizes that.

“Our newly launched ‘mom protocol’ is a plan geared toward a healthy pregnancy and breastfeeding moms,” Burnison said.

“We want to make sure women are getting proper nutrition to hit weight-gain targets and support breastfeeding, and if a member has goals of weight loss, we want to make sure we’re meeting them in a healthy way.”

The “mom protocol” includes a personalized journey through pre-conception, pregnancy and post-pregnancy.

“Again, it’s a one-on-one approach to coach you through every step, with products including a new prenatal shake, the Profile Nurture shake, which replaces a prenatal pill supplement and is fortified with vitamins and tastes great.”

And no matter what stage in life brings you to Profile, you’ll find a growing group of fellow members ready to support you.

“Our Facebook group now exceeds 30,000 members, and I see them post all the time about how Profile has changed their life,” Burnison said.

“The community and family we’ve built through Profile is really cool to see. You definitely are not going on this journey alone.”

Ready to get started? Click here or stop into any Profile location.