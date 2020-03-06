Ready to golf? GreatLIFE starts opening courses

0 shares Share

March 6, 2020

The forecast is definitely friendly for your first round of golf this year – and GreatLIFE courses will be ready.

While they won’t all open this weekend, there are several options for those looking to take advantage of the unseasonably warm and dry weather.

“The golf courses look good, and it looks like everything has come through the winter well so far,” said Jason Sudenga, GreatLIFE vice president of golf.

“We’re all excited. We’re all excited to get some golfers out there.”

Here’s where you can golf Saturday and Sunday:

Bakker Crossing Golf Course

The golf course will open for walking only starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. For now, the driving range is closed, but there’s a chance it will open this weekend too.

Duffer’s Bar & Grill will be open at 10 a.m. and close at sunset.

Willow Run Golf Course

The driving range will open at 10 a.m. Saturday with mats only. The front nine will be open for walking only at the same time, and the back nine will be closed.

The Willows will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. If weather allows, the patio is an option too.

Fox Run Golf Course

Go just a bit south to Yankton and your options open even more.

Fox Run will be open and allow carts beginning Saturday, and the driving range also is open with mats only. The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight.

But enjoy it while it lasts, Sudenga added.

“It looks like it will cool down Monday and Tuesday, so we’ll be open for the weekend for sure and then go back to winter hours until it warms up again.”

