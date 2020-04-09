Ready to rent? Take virtual tours on upcoming Parade of Apartments

0 shares Share

April 9, 2020

This paid event listing is sponsored by Lloyd Cos.

Rent your next apartment without ever leaving your current home with a daylong virtual parade coming up April 18.

Lloyd Cos. will offer virtual tours of 25 apartments throughout Sioux Falls, with live look-ins on Facebook between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“We will have YouTube links for each region in Sioux Falls, with virtual tours of each participating property in that region. So you can browse apartments on the north, south, east and west sides as well as downtown,” said Ashley Lipp, vice president of residential property management.

“You can get a great feel for the property on these tours. It allows you to pick your new home from the comfort of your living room, and it’s really just like you’re on the property.”

To see a map of the properties that will be shown, click here.

While you’re welcome to drive to the property that day to get a feel for it, they won’t be open as they typically are during a “parade” event. You will be able to score some deals, though.

“If you rent that day, you’ll get $200 off your deposit plus a $100 gift card the day you move in. And watch on Facebook because we’ll be announcing specials unique to each property too,” Lipp said.

“The application process can be done entirely online. We’ll have the managers available for each property, so if you have questions, you can send them by Facebook, text us or email the managers directly.”

Want to get inside and see for yourself before committing? That’s fine too.

“We can schedule a private showing before or after the parade event,” Lipp said. “We’re doing self-guided tours. So you’ll coordinate with the manager, they will make sure the unit is unlocked, and you’re welcome to walk through it and then let the manager know when you’re done.”

People definitely are continuing to rent, she added.

“We had a fantastic March. We rented over 400 apartments. We actually rented more this March than last,” Lipp said. “And April is off to a really great start. On Monday, we rented 25 apartments. So people are definitely out looking for new homes, it’s just in a nontraditional way.”

Want a peek at what’s available? Here’s a look around town:

East side

If you’re looking on the east side, there are a couple of great options. The Bluffs at Willow Run will allow you to live right on a golf course – when outdoor activity has never been more sought after. Want dinner to go? It’s as easy as a call to The Willows restaurant in your building.

“We have quite a few one- and two-bedrooms available,” Lipp said. “It’s a beautiful property. There’s tons of ways to get outside and get fresh air, and golf is an approved social distancing activity.”

Another property with tons of outdoor attraction is Dublin Square, within a walk of Dawley Farm Village and Rosa Parks Elementary.

“It’s a great property,” Lipp said. “We’ve got studios to three-bedrooms, and there are great outdoor amenities – a grill, a swimming pool, a little dog park, plus you can walk to Dawley Farms to get outside and grab a pickup order.”

In the southeast, The Meadows on Graystone has some space left in a quiet but growing neighborhood.

“It’s located on a pond, so again it’s very walkable and a beautiful property,” Lipp said. “They also have a dog park, and it’s close to schools. Each apartment has its own private entrance, so you’re not walking down hallways to get to your home.”

West side

If you’re looking for a new home on the west side, the Donegal Pointe apartments near 57th Street and Louise Avenue offer a lot of options and amenities.

“There’s an indoor and outdoor pool, and it’s a great location,” Lipp said. “You can walk to a lot of places in Sioux Falls, and they’re very spacious apartments.”

The West 41st Street Commons apartments on the far west side offer a different type of setting.

“We have brand-new town homes and flats there. It’s located on the edge of Sioux Falls, so you kind of feel like you’re in the country,” Lipp said. “It’s very scenic, and people like that. Plus you’re close to a lot of fun attractions like Wild Water West, Fareway is going in, so it’s great to be part of that growing area.”

Affordability

For those who qualify, Lloyd also will have tax credit apartments shown during the parade event.

“We have great affordable options,” Lipp said. “One you’ll definitely want to check out is Technology Heights II on the north side of town. It’s a brand-new property leasing up for residents to move in June 1, and pre-leasing has gone really well. They’re beautiful apartments close to a bus stop, and they have been very well received so far.”

Downtown

Have you thought about downtown living? You can take a virtual tour of those units too.

“We have lots of available options in the Uptown area,” Lipp said. “We would suggest looking at the Phillips Avenue Lofts or Uptown Exchange Lofts, especially if you’re downsizing from a home and looking for some nice square footage.”

Click here to follow the Virtual Parade of Apartments event on Facebook.