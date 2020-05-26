Realtor with passion for community service gives back as she grows career in hometown

0 shares Share

May 26, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Katie Day, a Realtor and broker associate with Amy Stockberger Real Estate and the executive director of Almost Home Canine Rescue.

Name: Katie Day

Age: 38

Hometown: Sioux Falls

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

I’ve been here pretty much my whole life other than when I lived one year in Madison and three years in Helena, Mont., as a child.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

My love for the community. I have never had the urge to leave — well, maybe during the winter I think a beach sounds really nice. The people and how friendly we all are is a huge part of it. I feel like I don’t have to change for anyone and can be 100 percent myself.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

Again, I would have to say the people. I am not an office or desk person. I need to be out and about. The more people I see in a day makes it that much better! I love dealing with first-time homebuyers. They are excited, nervous and sometimes even stressed out. To help them through the process and make it as seamless as possible is so gratifying!

How did you get connected to your industry?

I had left my job at the hospital after nine years when I decided the medical field wasn’t for me. I saw the ad for an administrative assistant online and applied. I did the admin side of thing for about five years before I decided to get licensed, and here I am!

Describe Amy Stockberger Real Estate in three words.

Family. Dedication. Fun.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

I have quite the list of volunteer activities I do. I have been a mentor for LSS for eight years. I have been a volunteer for Make-A-Wish for almost 25 years. I also deliver Meals on Wheels every other Wednesday. I volunteer at The Banquet as much as I can. Oh, and I am the director of Almost Home Canine Rescue.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

Oh, now this is a hard one. I would have to say a Green Crush Juice Bar.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Selling more real estate than I do now, still living in fabulous Sioux Falls and owning a condo in Vegas to take a weekend a month to relax!