Recruiter for ag-tech company helps put ‘farmers first’

April 14, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Ellen Childress, senior recruiter with Farmers Business Network.

Name: Ellen Childress

Age: 26

Hometown: Oakland, Ill.

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

I really have to thank my spam folder for getting me to South Dakota. Farmers Business Network, FBN, reached out to me with a job opportunity that I found in my spam. I was intrigued, interviewed and received a job offer for the sales development representative team. I’ve been in Sioux Falls since September 2016.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

Career development with FBN, the Sioux Falls community and the up-and-coming growth Sioux Falls has experienced and will continue to have. I’m excited to watch the city change and develop.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

I enjoy finding talented people who are able to help grow the FBN business while sticking to the “Farmers First” mission. It’s been incredible to watch many new faces join the FBN team who not only have a positive impact for the business but, most importantly, create solutions for our farmer customers.

How did you get connected to your industry?

I grew up on a small family farm. We focus on grain — corn and soybeans — and livestock — cattle and hogs. I also participated in FFA and 4-H. Ag is a major part of my life, and I developed a passion for the field — pun intended 🙂 This industry has a huge impact for all people on a global level, and I wanted to be a part of that.

Describe Farmers Business Network in three words.

Community. Innovation. Determined.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

I like to keep things local and shop at small businesses — shout out to Bread & Circus, CH Patisserie, Severance, Fernson and John’s Shoe Repair!

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

Hmmm … well, it’s on its way, but I am very excited to have a rock climbing gym in Sioux Falls!

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I would love to be closer to family back in Illinois. I recently became an aunt and want to fulfill my aunt duties to my niece. I plan to continue to develop my career in the talent acquisition field and work toward being a recruiting manager. I also want to become a homeowner.