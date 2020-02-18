Regional economic development groups name new leader

0 shares Share

Hartford’s leader of economic development has been chosen as the new leader of the Lincoln County and Minnehaha County Economic Development Associations.

Jesse Fonkert has been named executive director to replace Nick Fosheim, who accepted a position with the American Coalition for Ethanol.

Fonkert has been the director of the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce and the city’s economic development efforts since July 2016.

“It’s been my privilege to work with Nick and both LCEDA and MCEDA initially as an intern and then in my position in Hartford,” Fonkert said in a news release. “I’m looking forward to continuing that work with the many people in both counties who have made LCEDA and MCEDA a statewide benchmark for successful regional development partnership.”

Before his work in Hartford, Fonkert interned for several years at First Premier Bank, followed by internships with a U.S. representative from North Dakota, LCEDA/MCEDA and the Sioux Falls Development Foundation. In 2015, he accepted a position with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Washington, D.C., as a program analyst in the commissioner’s office.

Fonkert will begin transitioning into his new position in early March.