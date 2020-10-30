Rehfeld’s Art & Framing opens in new location

0 shares Share

Oct. 30, 2020

Rehfeld’s Art & Framing has opened in its new downtown space – a historic building that has been renovated for the art gallery and framing shop.

It’s located on the east end of the first floor of Falls Center at 421 N. Phillips Ave.

“It’s a beautiful new space,” owner Jerry Cook said. “Great light and the Rehfeld’s team renovated it. It’s our blood, sweat and tears.”

The move involved improvements to the building, which dates back to 1899, as well as moving the 37-year-old company’s inventory of artwork and all the equipment involved in the framing business.

“It was long days and nights, and they stepped up to the plate like no other,” Cook said. “We built a lot of custom furniture and hanging wall systems and concrete counter tops, and a buddy helped me with the steel accent work. We had to make everything pay homage back to the 1899 building but make it functional. I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out.”

They did a soft open early this month to debut a lot of new pieces from artists, and a grand opening will follow at some point.

“The frame shop is busy, it’s crazy, so from that perspective business is great,” Cook said. “A big thanks to (building owner) Sheila Hazard and the Falls Center group because she really stepped up to the plate and gave us an opportunity to be in what is literally the best space we could have moved to downtown.”

The plan is to work with the adjacent Chef Lance’s on Phillips, which operates out of the west side of the building, to co-host events.

“We’re trying to get through 2020 without any major events, but we’re looking at 2021 already for … cool winter events where people can come in and eat,” Cook said.

The former Rehfeld’s space farther south on Phillips Avenue is going to become a new office for VanDeWalle Architects.

Hours for Rehfeld’s are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

“We’re super happy, super proud to be there and hopefully doing the historic building justice, and I think we are. We’ve had tons of great feedback.”