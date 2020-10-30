Remember the Holidome? S.D. hotels featured in nostalgic look back

0 shares Share

Fed up with the state of 2020?

Come with us for a brief trip back to the 1970s, when a vacation escape might have been spent under a “Holidome.”

The entertainment venues inside Holiday Inn hotels are featured in this CNN piece, which highlighted properties in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

A postcard from Sioux Falls showed an indoor pool, tiki-style bar and pool tables, with lush greenery woven throughout the space.

One from Rapid City showed an indoor pool and putting green.

The Sioux Falls downtown hotel opened in 1972 and still has an indoor pool and hot tub, with a cocktail lounge in part of the space.

The costly Holidomes “went out of style in the 1990s,” the report said, but helped contribute to making the Holiday Inn a more family-friendly brand.